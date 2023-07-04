Ajit Pawar will be Maharashtra CM after August 11: Report

Ajit Pawar, who took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Sunday, “will be crowned Maharashtra’s chief minister after the Monsoon Session of Parliament ends on August 11,” according to a report.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar will disqualify all 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who will then be asked to resign from his post leading to dissolution of the council of ministers, Rediff reported quoting insiders.

The report claimed that this “formula took shape in Delhi with the blessings of the BJP’s central leadership.”

Sources told Rediff that Ajit Pawar was asked to join the Shinde government as deputy chief minister and wait till Parliament’s Monsoon Session concludes. After that, the BJP is said to have promised to anoint him as the state’s next chief minister.

Further, the media outlet alleged that Ajit Pawar and the NCP were in “regular touch” with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis even before Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray on June 20, 2022 and formed a government with the BJP. They “were close to an arrangement, but the plan fizzled out at the last minute due to the BJP rejecting Pawar’s demand to make him chief minister,” it claimed.

“Ajit Pawar was in regular touch with Amit Shah since last March (2022); even before Shinde’s rebellion Ajit Pawar and the NCP would have formed a government with the BJP if the latter had conceded the NCP’s demand of making Ajit Pawar chief minister,” the report quoted an NCP leader as saying.

“But at that time the BJP was not willing to compromise on the chief minister’s post as it was still smarting from its wounds that the Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray inflicted upon it by joining hands with the NCP and Congress,” the NCP leader added.

