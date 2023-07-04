Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday renamed ‘Amrit Kal to Kartavya Kaal,’ and stated that the next 25 years of India’s Independence is going to be “Kartvya Kaal” as the country is giving top priority to its “kartavya” (duties).

“India is giving top priority to its Kartavya. The next 25 years of Independence are going to be our Kartavya Kaal. Moving forward towards the goal of 100 years of independence, we have named our ‘Amrit Kaal’ as ‘Kartavya Kaal’.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering through video conferencing after inaugurating the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi of Andhra Pradesh.

“I have seen pictures of this convention centre. This will be the centre of spiritual conferences and academic programs. Experts from all across the world will come here and I hope this centre will help the youth of the country. There is also the guidance of spiritual values in our duties and there are resolutions for the future. There is development and legacy in this,” PM Modi said.

“The country is getting a premier think tank in the form of the Shree Hira Global Convention Centre. The centre has a feel of spirituality as well as an aura of modernity. It has cultural divinity as well as ideological grandeur,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that the centre will become a centre for spiritual conferences and academic programmes.

“Experts from across the world, from different fields, will come together here. I expect that the youth will get a huge help from this centre,” he added.

