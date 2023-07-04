'We do not see SCO as a neighbourhood but as an extended family': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) where he said that India does not consider the group as an extended neighbourhood but as an extended family.

“India has maintained age-long relations with SCO. We see this platform as an extended family and not just an external neighbourhood. Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO,” he said.

India is hosting the SCO Summit under its presidency this year. The meeting saw the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among others.

This year’s Summit theme is ‘Towards a SECURE SCO’. SECURE is short for Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity and Respect.

The Indian leader added that as the chair of SCO, India has facilitated taking the group’s “multifaceted cooperations to new heights.”

Emphasising the role India has played in developing SCO, PM Modi said, “In 14 ministerial meetings of SCO, we have prepared and agreed on important documents on infra, de-carbonisation, digital public infrastructure. India has taken several initiatives at this forum.”

“We have to think together that as a forum are we capable to meet aspirations of our people and modern challenges of the world,” he added.

India has added five new pillars for cooperation in the SCO — Startups and Innovation, Traditional Medicine, Youth Empowerment, Digital Inclusion and Shared Buddhist Heritage.

The Indian leader also expressed happiness about Iran’s inclusion in SCO as a new member.

