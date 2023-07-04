World

'We do not see SCO as a neighbourhood but as an extended family': PM Modi

India is hosting the SCO Summit under its presidency this year. The meeting saw the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among others

Ayndrila Banerjee Last Updated:July 04, 2023 13:40:34 IST
'We do not see SCO as a neighbourhood but as an extended family': PM Modi

PM Modi speaks at the SCO Summit. Image courtesy: @BJP4India/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) where he said that India does not consider the group as an extended neighbourhood but as an extended family.

“India has maintained age-long relations with SCO. We see this platform as an extended family and not just an external neighbourhood. Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO,” he said.

Related Articles

SCO

SCO Summit: PM Modi gives big offer to flood-hit Pakistan

SCO

SCO Uzbekistan summit: PM Modi to exchange views on topical, regional and international issues

India is hosting the SCO Summit under its presidency this year. The meeting saw the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among others.

This year’s Summit theme is ‘Towards a SECURE SCO’. SECURE is short for Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity and Respect.

The Indian leader added that as the chair of SCO, India has facilitated taking the group’s “multifaceted cooperations to new heights.”

Emphasising the role India has played in developing SCO, PM Modi said, “In 14 ministerial meetings of SCO, we have prepared and agreed on important documents on infra, de-carbonisation, digital public infrastructure. India has taken several initiatives at this forum.”

“We have to think together that as a forum are we capable to meet aspirations of our people and modern challenges of the world,” he added.

India has added five new pillars for cooperation in the SCO — Startups and Innovation, Traditional Medicine, Youth Empowerment, Digital Inclusion and Shared Buddhist Heritage.

The Indian leader also expressed happiness about Iran’s inclusion in SCO as a new member.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Published on: July 04, 2023 13:16:35 IST

TAGS:

also read

PM Modi at SCO Summit: 'Want to transform India into a manufacturing hub'
World

PM Modi at SCO Summit: 'Want to transform India into a manufacturing hub'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated to make India a manufacturing hub in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war which has caused global supply-chain disruptions.

SCO Uzbekistan summit: PM Modi to exchange views on topical, regional and international issues
India

SCO Uzbekistan summit: PM Modi to exchange views on topical, regional and international issues

"At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and on further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization," read Prime Minister's Office departure statement

SCO Summit: PM Modi gives big offer to flood-hit Pakistan
World

SCO Summit: PM Modi gives big offer to flood-hit Pakistan

Pakistan is currently battling the worst floods to have hit the region in a century. Around a third of the country has been severely affected and millions of people have been displaced