'We do not see SCO as a neighbourhood but as an extended family': PM Modi
India is hosting the SCO Summit under its presidency this year. The meeting saw the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among others
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) where he said that India does not consider the group as an extended neighbourhood but as an extended family.
“India has maintained age-long relations with SCO. We see this platform as an extended family and not just an external neighbourhood. Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO,” he said.
PM Shri @narendramodi‘s opening remarks at SCO Summit. https://t.co/pkWQmSo12r
— BJP (@BJP4India) July 4, 2023
This year's Summit theme is 'Towards a SECURE SCO'. SECURE is short for Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity and Respect.
This year’s Summit theme is ‘Towards a SECURE SCO’. SECURE is short for Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity and Respect.
The Indian leader added that as the chair of SCO, India has facilitated taking the group’s “multifaceted cooperations to new heights.”
Emphasising the role India has played in developing SCO, PM Modi said, “In 14 ministerial meetings of SCO, we have prepared and agreed on important documents on infra, de-carbonisation, digital public infrastructure. India has taken several initiatives at this forum.”
“We have to think together that as a forum are we capable to meet aspirations of our people and modern challenges of the world,” he added.
India has added five new pillars for cooperation in the SCO — Startups and Innovation, Traditional Medicine, Youth Empowerment, Digital Inclusion and Shared Buddhist Heritage.
India has made five new pillars for cooperation in the SCO:
Startups and Innovation
Traditional Medicine
Youth Empowerment
Digital Inclusion
Shared Buddhist Heritage
– PM @narendramodi
— BJP (@BJP4India) July 4, 2023
The Indian leader also expressed happiness about Iran’s inclusion in SCO as a new member.
PM Modi at SCO Summit: 'Want to transform India into a manufacturing hub'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated to make India a manufacturing hub in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war which has caused global supply-chain disruptions.
SCO Uzbekistan summit: PM Modi to exchange views on topical, regional and international issues
"At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and on further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization," read Prime Minister's Office departure statement
SCO Summit: PM Modi gives big offer to flood-hit Pakistan
Pakistan is currently battling the worst floods to have hit the region in a century. Around a third of the country has been severely affected and millions of people have been displaced