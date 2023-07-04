India demarches Canada after Khalistanis announce protests, burning of Tricolour on 8 July

India has served a demarche on Canada after pro-Khalistani supporters declared their intent to protest outside Indian embassies in Canadian cities on July 8.

The Canadian government-led by Justin Trudeau has been asked by the Indian government to take strong measures to prevent protesters from congregating close to missions and consulates or desecrating the Indian national flag, sticking pamphlets or items to the boundary fence or throwing projectiles into the Indian diplomatic premises in Canada.

US-based proscribed organisation SFJ that has main link in Canada has planned protests outside Indian High Commission in Ottawa, and two consulates in Toronto and Vancouver on July 8.

On Monday, India had called the Canadian High Commissioner to the South Block and conveyed Indian concerns. The note verbal was sent to Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday.

On March 23, 2023, Khalistani activists had lobbed two smoke grenades into the premises of the High Commission.

What did Trudeau government say?

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Trudeau government, Melanie Joly reacted to the announcement of protests by pro-Khalistani supporters and said, “Canada takes its obligation under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously.”

“Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned on July 8th, which are unacceptable,” she said.

My comment regarding some of the promotional material circulating for a planned protest on July 8. pic.twitter.com/yYoWDCvAdi — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) July 4, 2023

Indian High Commission in Canada demands safety

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Canada has asked the government to take all safety precautions including providing escort to the High Commissioner and two Consul Generals till the threat situation persists.

The pamphlets, calling for protests, circulated by Khalistanis have named the Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, Consul General Vancouver Manish, Consul General Toronto Apoorva Srivastava.

The Indian embassy has also informed the Canadian authorities that Khalistan separatists have even planned to burn the Indian national flag during the protest.

Why Khalistanis in Canada have called for protest on July 8?

Khalistan supporters have been deliberately blaming Indian diplomats in Canada as well as security agencies for killing 45-year-old designated terrorist and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 19.

Nijjar, was gunned down in Surrey, Vancouver in inter-gang warfare. The rivals of Nijjar pumped him with 15 bullets for taking over crime in Surrey but the SFJ has used this killing to blame Indian security agencies to raise funds and radicalise the Sikh youth against Indian diaspora in the west.

The vandalism of the Indian consulate in San Francisco and the burning of the building are also part of the SFJ campaign run by G S Pannu, who allegedly gets soft treatment in Canada and the UK.

What is a demarche?

Commonly used in diplomatic circles, demarche is a more formal communication of one government's official position, views, or wishes on a given subject to an appropriate official in another government.

With inputs from agencies

