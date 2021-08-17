The registration process will continue till 27 August. An application fee of Rs 900 will have to be paid by students of Class 10 and Rs 1,050 by students of Class 12

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will begin registrations for Classes 10 and 12 Improvement Examinations 2021 from Tuesday. Once the process begins, candidates can register themselves at the official website of the BSEH — https://bseh.org.in/. The registration process will continue till 27 August. The BSEH will conduct the examinations in September, as per the official notification.

Once the window opens, students can follow these steps to register themselves

Go to the official website of the BSEH - https://bseh.org.in/ Click on the link for registration for improvement exams 2021 given on the homepage A new page will appear on screen. Enter your login credentials and click on submit Fill in the application form for the examinations Pay the application fee online Press submit and download your form for future reference

Candidates who were dissatisfied with their results can register themselves for the examination.

The HSEB had declared its results in July, registering a pass percentage of 100 percent. Of the 2,21,263 candidates who had appeared for the Class 12 examinations, 1,06,847 candidates were girls and 1,14,416 were boys.

The BSEH Class 10 and 12 examinations were supposed to be held in April but were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were calculated on the basis of an alternative means of grading. The Class 10 and 11 final marks and the Class 12 internal assessments of students were considerThe students appearing for the improvement examinations have to pay the required application fee. Class 10 students have to pay Rs 900 while Class 12 candidates have to submit Rs 1,050.ed to obtain the results.