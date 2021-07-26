13:27 (ist)

How to check Haryana Board Class 12 Result

Step 1: Visit the official site bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the HBSE Class 12 Result 2021 link that will be made available on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required credentials

Step 4: After submitting the credentials, the Haryana board Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your 12th scorecard and take a printout for future use or reference