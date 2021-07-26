HBSE 12th Result 2021 LATEST Updates
Alternative websites to check HBSE 12th Results 2021
Students can also access Haryana Board Class 12 results 2021 at private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
HBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Students can check their scores on the official websites - bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in - once the results are announced by Haryana board
Apart from official websites, the HBSE Class 12 result will also be available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called 'Board of school education Haryana'.
Step 1: Visit the website- bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
This year around 3 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams across the state. The results will be announced by the Board officials at the press conference. The press conference will be conducted by BSEH officials.
A total of 74.4 per cent of students had cleared the class 12 exam successfully in 2019 which was quite high from 2018 at 63.84 per cent. The pass percentage in 2017 was 64.5 per cent, 62.4 per cent in 2016 and 53.87 per cent in 2015
Step 1: Visit the Google play store, and download 'Board of school education Haryana' app
Step 2: Register with your name, mail id and roll number
Step 3: Click on the download result link
Step 4: Fill up the required filed
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference
The result will be declared at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The Class 12 result will be declared by Jagbir Singh, Chairman, BSEH. This year around 3 lakh students are waiting for their Class 12 results.
Lasy year, in the HBSE Class12 board exam, 3 lakh students had appeared for the test. The pass percentage wasrecorded at 80.34 percent.
A special evaluation criterion was formed to calculate the HBSE Class 12 results. Acoording to it, students were evaluated based on marks of Classes 10 and 11 final exams. Class 12 internal assessments and practicals was also taken into consideration.
Step 1: Visit the official site bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the HBSE Class 12 Result 2021 link that will be made available on the homepage
Step 3: On the new page, enter the required credentials
Step 4: After submitting the credentials, the Haryana board Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your 12th scorecard and take a printout for future use or reference
HBSE 12th Result 2021 LATEST Updates: The Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani will declare Class 12 results Monday at 2.30 pm. Students can check their scores on the official websites - bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in.
The Haryana Board of School Education will declare HBSE Class 12th Result 2021 on Monday, 26 July. As per reports, the Class 12 results will be out by 2.30 pm on the official website, bseh.org.in.
Students are advised to regularly check the official website bseh.org.in to get all the latest updates and information related to the Class 12 results.
Once released, students can follow these simple steps to access their Class 12 scorecards:
Step 1: Visit the official site bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the HBSE Class 12 Result 2021 link that will be made available on the homepage
Step 3: On the new page, enter the required credentials
Step 4: After submitting the credentials, the Haryana board Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check your scores. Download your 12th scorecard and take a printout for future use or reference
Due to the second wave of coronavirus , the Haryana government had cancelled the Class 12 board exams this year. Earlier this month, HBSE had declared that the scorecards will be prepared as per the revised evaluation criteria.
According to this, the board will do the assessment of Class 12 students on the basis of Class 10, Class 11 final marks, along with internal assessments and practical marks of Class 12. The board had informed that they will follow the 30:10:60 formula for the assessment of students.
As a part of the evaluation process, 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 final results following which 10 percent marks will be based on Class 11 final result. While the remaining 60 percent weightage will be given to Class 12 internal assessment, and practical exams.
