The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is set to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 students today, 15 May. After declared, the HBSE 10th and 12th results 2023 can be checked on the official website at bseh.org. Candidates will require their board roll number to log in and access their results.

Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 results is said to be out at 3 pm. Board Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar will declare the results at a press conference.

More than 5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year. Out of which, close to 3 lakh students took the exam for secondary class while over 2 lakh students sat for the senior secondary exam.

HBSE Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit Haryana Board’s official website – bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen of your device.

Step 6: Save and download the result for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also check their results at – bsehexam.org, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Candidates need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to clear both the examinations. Those who fail to score the minimum marks in one or two papers, will have to appear for supplementary exams.

HBSE Result 2023: How to check via Haryana Board mobile app

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Search for the ‘Board of School Education Haryana’ app and install it.

Step 3: Register on the app with details like name, roll number and email id.

Step 4: Click on the ‘download result’ link, then key in the required details.

Step 5: The result will soon be displayed on your screen.

Although the results can be accessed online, students are advised to collect the original marksheets from their respective schools.

The Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams on 27 February. While the 10th exam concluded on 25 March, the 12th exam ended on 28 March.

Last year, the Haryana Board released the Class 12 result on 15 June and the 10th result on 17 June. The pass percentage of Class 12 students stood at 87.08 percent. On the other hand, 73.18 percent students passed the Class 10 examination.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.