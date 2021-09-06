The counselling process is expected to begin soon after the results are out. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for further details

The results for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 are expected to be out today, 6 September. Candidates can view the scorecards at the official website at https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/.

Here are the steps to view the TS PGECET 2021 results:

Visit the official website at https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/

Click on the link for the TS PGECET 2021 results that is given on the homepage

Enter the required details to login

Your TS PGECET 2021 scorecard will be available on screen. Save and download a copy for the future

The TS PGECET 2021 was conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad, from 11 to 14 August, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The test was held at the regional centres of Hyderabad and Warangal from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The test was held online, with 120 multiple choice objective questions. There was no negative marking for incorrect answers. The medium of answering the paper was only English.

The cut-off marks in the entrance test was 30 marks. For applicants belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, no cut-off was declared.

As per the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the candidates must have secured at least 50 percent in the qualifying examination to be eligible for the engineering and pharmacy courses. For reserved category, the cut-off is 45 percent in the qualifying examination. If the qualifying degree has been obtained through distance learning, the professional course must have AICTE / Distance Education Council (DEC) approval.

The state-level examination was held for admission into postgraduate courses in the fields of technology, engineering, architecture, pharmacy and graduate level pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2021-2022.