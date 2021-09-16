ICAI CA December 2021 exams: Registration process starts from today; check details here

For candidates, the last date to submit forms with a late fee is 3 October. Students who fail to make the fee payment by 30 September have to pay an extra application fee of Rs 600 for domestic exam centres and Kathmandu and US $10 for overseas centres.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start the registration process for the CA December 2021 examinations from today, 16 September. Once the process begins, candidates can visit the official website aticaiexam.icai.org to apply for the exam.

Steps to apply for CA December 2021 examination:

― Visit the official website, https://icaiexam.icai.org/

― Click on the link for the online exam forms for the CA December 2021 exam that is given on the page

― A new page will open. Complete the registration process

― Fill in the application using the needed documents and make the fee payment as well

― Submit the application and save a copy of the application for future reference

The registration process will go on from 16 to 30 September. The applications for the CA December 2021 exams include the CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Intermediate (New Scheme), and Final (Old Scheme as well as New Scheme) courses.

For candidates, the last date to submit forms with a late fee is 3 October. Students who fail to make the fee payment by 30 September have to pay an extra application fee of Rs 600 for domestic exam centres and Kathmandu and US $10 for overseas centres.

The registrations for post-qualification courses will also be held in the same duration. These include the International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT), International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I, and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination. Candidates can apply for the papers at the website https://pqc.icaiexam.icai.org.

The schedule for the CA December 2021 had been announced by the ICAI on its social media handles.

Important Announcement - Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Examinations - December 2021

For Detailed Announcement please visithttps://t.co/bCLn23I2NU pic.twitter.com/5DhcgVgraH — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 10, 2021

The ICAI had stated that there would be no changes in the exam schedule due to any public or local holiday declared by governments at the state or central level. The exam would also be conducted in certain overseas centres, namely Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Bahrain, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait, and Muscat.