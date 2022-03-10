ICSI CS 2022: Foundation exam to be held in remote proctoring mode on 15 and 16 June

Candidates preparing for the exam should note that the test will be held in two sessions. The first session will start at 9:30 am on both the days

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) informed that they will conduct the Company Secretary (CS) Foundation Exam June 2022 session 'in anywhere mode through remote proctoring'.

As per the latest update, the ICSI CS Foundation exam will be conducted on 15 and 16 June, this year. Candidates preparing for the exam should note that the test will be held in two sessions. The first will be held from 9.30 am to 11 am and the second will be held from 4 pm to 5 pm on both days.

“Next Foundation Programme Examination for June, 2022 Session will be held on 15th and 16th June, 2022 in anywhere mode through remote proctoring,” the official notice mentioned.

Further in the notice, the institute has also highlighted that candidates can appear for the Foundation Programme Examination (June 2022) from their respective homes. Or, from any other isolated place that is convenient for them to use their laptop or desktop at the scheduled time of the exam.

Candidates are advised to read the notice by visiting the official website at icsi.edu. Those who are willing to check, can find the notice here.

Check timetable for Foundation Programme for June 2022 Session:

15 June, 2022 (Wednesday)

Paper-1: Business Environment and Law (Timing from 9:30 am to 11:00 am)

Paper-2: Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship (Timings from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm)

16 June, 2022 (Thursday)

Paper-3: Business Economics (Timings from 9:30 am to 11:00 am)

Paper-4: Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing (Timings from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm)

Check here for schedule.

Earlier last month, ICSI had released the exam centre list for CS exams June 2022 session. The list was released region-wise and it includes centres in East, West, North and South India with one overseas centre that is Dubai.

Here is a complete list of ICSI CS exam centre.

For more updates, applicants are requested to regularly visit the official website of the ICSI.

