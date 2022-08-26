ICSI CS December 2022 Exam registration begins today at icsi.edu; check notice
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the application process for CS examination 2022 December session today, 26 August. Candidates can register for the programmes at icsi.edu
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the registration process for CS examination 2022 December session today, 26 August. The application process has opened for all the three programmes that are Foundation, Executive and Professional. Candidates will be able to apply for the programmes at the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The deadline to register for the CS examination 2022 December session is 25 September (without a late fee). However, those applying with a late fee can register till 10 October 2022. Candidates can make the required changes to their application forms from 11 October to 20 November.
Find the official notice here
Here’s how to register for CS Exam December session 2022:
Step 1: Go to icsi.edu.
Step 2: Look for the ‘Online Service’ section on the main page. Then click on the link reading – ‘Register for CS courses’.
Step 3: As a new page opens, click on “Proceed to Registration”.
Step 4: Candidates have to fill out all the details as asked.
Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents, pay the examination fee and submit the CS application form as mentioned.
Step 6: Save and download a confirmation page of the application form for future purpose.
Here is the list of documents required for CS Exam registration:
– Class 10 certificate for date of birth (DoB) proof
– A valid photo identity document proof
– Recent passport size photograph of the candidate and signature
– A qualifying exam certificate of the candidate
– A category certificate other than general category
As per the schedule, the CS Executive and Professional exam will be conducted from 21 to 30 December. They will be held in a single session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The CS Foundation exam will take place on 27 and 28 December. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first will begin at 9.30 am to 11 am and the second will commence from 4 pm to 5 pm (on both the respective days).
