ICSI CSEET 2022 admit card released for November exam, check steps to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2022) admit card on the official web portal at icsi.edu. To download the CSEET admit card, candidates will be required to login at the web portal with their application number and date of birth. The test is scheduled to be held on 12 November. As per the information, the test to be conducted in November will be 2 hours long and will have 200 questions. It will consist of 4 papers – Legal Aptitude, Economic and Business Environment, Business Communication, Logical Reasoning, Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

What are the steps to download the ICSI CSEET admit card?

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the institute’s official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Go to the student tab and click on CSEET.

Step 3: Candidates should then click on the designated CSEET admit card link.

Step 4: Aspirants should then log in with the credentials and then fill in the CSEET application number and dates of birth.

Step 5: Once the details are submitted, the CSEET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Go through the details on the CSEET admit card and download the same.

Click on the link to download the ICSI CSEET admit card.

Candidates should note that the CSEET 2022 exam is likely to be proctored remotely.

CSEET is an entrance exam conducted by the institute, 4 times a year. This test has replaced the CS Foundation course. Aspirants who qualify in the exam get direct entry to the CS Executive course.

Candidates should check their admit cards for spelling mistakes or factual errors. Also, it is important to note that candidates will be required to carry their hall tickets with them on the exam day as they will not be permitted to enter the exam centre without showing the admit cards.

