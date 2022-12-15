ICSI CSEET January 2023: Registration ends today; check steps to apply

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the online registration process for Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the January 2023 session today, 15 December. Candidates can register themselves for the entrance test by visiting the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. As per the schedule, the ICSI CSEET exam will be conducted in remote proctor mode on 7 January 2023. The CSEET January 2023 session will be held for a duration of 120 minutes. The question paper for the CSEET will comprise 140 questions for a total of 200 marks.

While applying for the executive entrance test, candidates will be required to submit scanned copies of a set of documents including their Aadhaar card, educational certificates, category certificate and more.

Official notice on instructions to candidates.

Steps on how to register.

Here’s how to apply for ICSI CSEET 2023:

Step 1: Go to icsi.edu

Step 2: Search and click on the CSEET 2023 application link that is on the homepage

Step 3: Then a new login or registration page will open. Submit your details and upload the required documents

Step 4: To complete the process, pay the CSEET January 2023 application fee and submit the form

Step 5: Keep a printout of the CSEET January form for future reference.

Direct link here.

Below is a list of guidelines that should be followed by candidates while applying:

-While uploading the documents, all the files should be present in one of the following formats- jpg, jpeg, png, gif, bmp, or pdf.

-Candidates should keep in mind that the maximum file size allowed is 2 MB.

-The file size of the candidate photo must be between 20kb and 50kb.

-The file size of the applicant’s signature should be between 10kb and 20kb.

For more details on the exam and registration process, candidates must read the official notice posted by the ICSI. They should also keep a check on the official website of ICSI on a regular basis for more updates and information.

