CISCE Results 2020 LIVE Updates: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results to be out in less than an hour; check cisce.org

CISCE Results 2020 LIVE Updates | The CISCE said that head of schools can access the Careers portal through the login credentials already provided to them.

FP Staff July 10, 2020 14:23:24 IST
CISCE Results 2020 LIVE Updates: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results to be out in less than an hour; check cisce.org

14:37 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Migration certificate for class 12 students

Students who have written ISC examination or Class 12 board exams will be provided with digitally signed copies of the migration certificate.
14:20 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Class 12 results to be declared in less than an hour

The ISC or class 12 board exam results are scheduled to be declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today (10 July, Friday) at 3 pm.

14:16 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Girls outperformed boys in both ISC, ICSE exams in 2019 

  ICSE Result / 10th Class ISC Result / 12th Class
Boys Pass Percentage 98.12% 95.39%
Girls Pass Percentage 99.05% 97.83%
14:11 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Steps to access digital marksheet through DigiLocker

1) Open DigiLocker website: digilocker.gov.in or mobile application.
2) First-time users will have to signup. Already registered users can directly log in.
3) On the dashboard, click on 'import documents'.
4) Choose 'Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations' from the list of issuing authority.
5) Choose ICSE from the select list to view ICSE result 2020 Class 10th marksheet.
6) Enter UID, index number and other details.
7) Click on the submit button and cisce.org 10th result 2020 digital marksheet will start to download.
14:09 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

ICSE Class 10 passing marks

The minimum passing marks required to qualify the Class 10 board exams is 35 percent. Students will have to secure at least 35 percent of total marks in each subject to get a passing grade in ICSE result 2020 Class 10th. 
13:58 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

No merit list to be released for Class 10, Class 12 exams

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said that there won't be any merit list for Class 10 and Class 12 exams. 
13:50 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

CISCE formulae for ISC assessment

Following are the factors used in the computations for ISC assessment:

Average of a candidate's best three papers’ marks in the board examination, total marks obtained by the candidate in the Project & Practical Work of the subject, Percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in the Project & Practical Work of the subject. It should be noted that it is the marks obtained for Project & Practical Work, expressed as a percentage.
13:40 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Here some of the alternative websites to check your score:

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

schools9.com

results.shiksha

13:15 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Check ICSE 10th result 2020 on the app:

Students can also check the ICSE 2020 results via the app. For this, students must download the 'ICSE & ISC Board Exam Result 2020' app. Then, click on the 'check ICSE Result 2020' link, enter the credentials and submit. The result of 10th board exam will show up.

13:13 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Check ICSE 10th result 2020 via SMS:

Students can also check their ICSE 10th board exam 2020 results via SMS. To receive their scores via text message, students should use the following format:

SMS ICSE<Space><Seven digit Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883
13:12 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Council on ICSE and ISC paper evaluation

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), on 3 July, informed that results would be calculated based on a formula arrived at after consulting statisticians of premier institutions and analysing the exam results from 2015 to 2019, as well as the incomplete 2020 session.
12:45 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Download Class 10 and 12 results by following these steps: 

Step 1: After logging on to either of the two websites of the board: www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org, click on Results 2020.
Step 2: Select ICSE for Class 10, or ISC for Class 12 as applicable from the course option.
Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and the Captcha text shown on the screen. These details can be found on your admit card.
Step 4: Click on submit and download your results following instructions given on the website.
12:44 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

ICSE, ISC 2020 results to be announced today 

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) for all affiliated schools today (Friday, 10 July) at 3 pm.

The board made the official announcement in a notification on its website.

CISCE Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The CISCE said that head of schools can access the Careers portal through the login credentials already provided to them.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) for all affiliated schools today (Friday, 10 July) at 3 pm. The board made the official announcement in a notification on its website.

The result will be made available through the Careers portal of the board, through the board's main website and through SMS.

The board said that head of schools can access the Careers portal through the login credentials already provided to them. In case they face any problems, the schools can get in touch with the CISCE through email at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com or through phone at 1800-267-1760.

Students themselves can directly access their scores at www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Students can easily download their results by following these steps

  • Step 1: After logging on to either of the two websites of the board: www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org, click on Results 2020.
  • Step 2: Select ICSE for Class 10, or ISC for Class 12 as applicable from the course option.
  • Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and the Captcha text shown on the screen. These details can be found on your admit card.
  • Step 4: Click on submit and download your results following instructions given on the website.

This year the results have been prepared on the basis of the students' performance in previous examinations and internal assessments instead of written papers, as has been the trend. This was done because the coronavirus pandemic interrupted class 10 and class 12 exams.

Last month, CISCE had cancelled the remaining board examinations for both class 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held in July. CISCE has said that it will give the option to write remaining exams to both classes 10th and 12th students if they want to improve their results, however, news on this is expected later, Hindustan Times reported.

The ICSE board had earlier decided to conduct its pending examinations from 2 to 12 July across the state after they could not be held in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This year's unique evaluation scheme will take the average of a student’s best three papers marks in board examination to arrive at the aggregate performance. For papers that had to be cancelled, the board will take internal assessment (for 10th class)/ project and practical work into account (for 12th class).

"The components used to arrive at the formula to award the marks in the papers which have an internal assessment component is limited to the internal assessment marks in the papers and the performance of the candidates in the board examination in the papers that they have already appeared for so far, measured through their average marks obtained in the best three papers. While the former measures the subject proficiency of the candidates, the latter is a measure of their general academic ability," CISCE had said in its notification.

The board also revealed the algorithm it used for calculation of the marks. The same can be accessed here.

Updated Date: July 10, 2020 14:23:24 IST

