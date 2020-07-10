ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Results 2020: Alternative ways to check scores if official website cisce.org is slow
If the CISCE official website is slow, students need not worry and log on to the following alternative websites to check their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 board exam results.
ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Results 2020: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 board exam results today (10 July, Friday) at 3 pm. The scores will be available on the official websites — cisce.org or results.cisce.org — after the result is declared.
However, the official websites may be slow or unresponsive due to the heavy traffic after the results are declared. In such a scenario, students need not worry and log on to the following alternative websites to check their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 board exam results.
Follow LIVE Updates on CISCE Results 2020 here
Here some of the alternative websites to check your score:
How to check ISC Class 12 and ICSE Class 10 2020 result:
- Step 1: After logging on to either of the two websites of the board: www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org, click on Results 2020.
- Step 2: Select ICSE for Class 10, or ISC for Class 12 as applicable from the course option.
- Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and the Captcha text shown on the screen. These details can be found on your admit card.
- Step 4: Click on submit and download your results following instructions given on the website.
How to check ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 result 2020 via SMS:
Students can also check their board exam results via SMS. To receive scores via SMS, students must follow the format:
Type ISC <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.
Type ICSE <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.
