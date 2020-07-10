live

ICSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: CISCE to announce results at 3 pm today on cisce.org; check scores via SMS, app

Students can also check their ICSE 10th board exam 2020 results by sending an SMS in a prescribed format to 09248082883

FP Staff July 10, 2020 14:30:08 IST
July 10, 2020 - 14:37 (IST)

How to check ICSE result via SMS

It is a oft reported problem that as soon as results are announced, official websites become slow to load due to the massive traffic inflow and requests to the servers. This can make veiwing results even more difficult for students trying to access the website on slower connections. 

According to a 2018 report, over 500 million mobile users are still estimated to be dependent on 2G network. So it could be useful to rely on the SMS service to check result incase the official website goes unresponsive. 

For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

July 10, 2020 - 14:29 (IST)

CISCE to release Class 10 scores at 3 pm

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will announce class 10 results on Friday, Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said. Results will be available on www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

ICSE 10th Result 2020 Latest Updates | The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results of the Class 10 board exams today (10 July, Friday) at 3 pm. Students can log on to the official website — cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Earlier, the ICSE board had told the Supreme Court that the results for classes 10 and 12 board exams will be declared by mid-July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The result will be available through the 'Careers' portal of the board, and through the board's main website and through SMS.

The board said that head of schools can access the Careers portal through the login credentials already provided to them. In case they face any problems, the schools can get in touch with the CISCE through email at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com or through phone at 1800-267-1760.

How to check ICSE 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website results.cisce.org.
Step 2: Select the link for the ICSE result 2020
Step 3: Feed in UID and Index number and enter the 'captcha' code
Step 4: Select the ‘show result’ option and take a print out of scores for future reference

Check ICSE 10th result 2020 via SMS:

Students can also check their ICSE 10th board exam 2020 results via SMS. To receive their scores via text message, students should use the following format:

SMS ICSE<Space><Seven digit Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883

Check ICSE 10th result 2020 on the app:

Students can also check the ICSE 2020 results via the app. For this, students must download the 'ICSE & ISC Board Exam Result 2020' app. Then, click on the 'check ICSE Result 2020' link, enter the credentials and submit. The result of 10th board exam will show up.

Updated Date: July 10, 2020 14:30:08 IST

