ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Results 2020 Pass percentage: 99.34% students clear CISCE Class 10 exam, 96.84% pass Class 12

The CISCE declared the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 board exam results today at 3 pm on official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Results 2020 Declared: The pass percentage of the ISC Class 12 board exams 2020 stands at 96.84 percent, while the pass percentage for ICSE class 10 board exams stands at 99.34 percent this year.

A total of 88,409 students appeared for the ISC class 12 exams, of which 96.84 percent passed the exam. On the other hand, over 2.7 lakh sctudents appeared for the ICSE class 10 exams, and 99.34 percent cleared the exam.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 board exam results today (10 July, Friday) at 3 pm. The scores are available on the official websites — cisce.org or results.cisce. org.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 96.52 percent, which was 0.31% higher than the score in 2018. The total number of students who appeared for ISC class 12 exam was 86,713, of which 39,964 were girls and 46,749 were boys.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage of students who appeared in the ICSE class 10 2019 exam was 98.54 percent.

How to check ISC Class 12 and ICSE Class 10 2020 result:

Step 1: After logging on to either of the two websites of the board: www.cisce.org or www. results.cisce.org, click on Results 2020.

results.cisce.org, click on Results 2020. Step 2: Select ICSE for Class 10, or ISC for Class 12 as applicable from the course option.

Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and the Captcha text shown on the screen. These details can be found on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on submit and download your results following instructions given on the website.

How to check ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 result 2020 via SMS:

Students can also check their board exam results via SMS. To receive scores via SMS, students must follow the format:

Type ISC <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.

Type ICSE <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.