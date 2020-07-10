ISC 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: 96.84% students pass Class 12 exams; check results.cisce.org, cisce.org

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates
96.84% students clear Class 12 exams
As per the CISCE, 96.84 percent of students have cleared the Class 12 exams. Of the 88,409 students who sat for the exams, 85,511 cleared their papers.
Of the 88,409 students who sat for the Class 12 board examination, 85,511 cleared it
As per the CISCE, 96.84 percent of students have cleared the Class 12 exams. Of the 88,409 students who sat for the exams, 85,511 cleared their papers.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will not hold any press conference on ISC results in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Step 1: Log on to any of the two official websites of the board : www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org. Click Results 2020.
Step 2: Select ISC for Class 12.
Step 3: Ente unique ID, index number and the Captcha text displayed on the screen. Check admit card for details.
Step 4: Click submit and download your results by following instructions given on the website.
To clear the ISC or Class 12 exams, students need to score a minimum of 40 percent in each subject.
CISCE on Friday announced the ISC results on the Council’s official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students are advised to retain the copy of their CISCE result for future reference.
Students can visit the official website cisce.org or results.cisce.org or log into the career portal.
Step 1: Log in to career portal, click on ‘examination system’
Step 2: Click on ICSE or ISC on the menu bar
Step 3: Click on ‘reports’
Step 4: Click on ‘result tabulation’
Step 5: Scorecard will appear, take a print out
Students who gave the ISC Class 12 board exams will be provided with digitally signed copies of the migration certificate.
The ISC or Class 12 board exam results are expected to be declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today (10 July, Friday) at 3 pm.
Follow LIVE Updates for Class 10 and 12 Results 2020 here
|Class 12
|Boys Pass Percentage
|95.39
|Girls Pass Percentage
|97.83%
Students can check their ISC Class 12 result via SMS To receive scores via SMS, students must follow the format:
Type ISC <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said that there won't be any merit list for Class 12 exams.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), on 3 July, informed that results would be calculated based on a formula arrived at after consulting statisticians of premier institutions and analysing the exam results from 2015 to 2019, as well as the incomplete 2020 session.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the results for Class 12 (ISC) for all affiliated schools today (Friday, 10 July) around 3 pm.
The board made the official announcement in a notification on its website.
Students can visit the official website cisce.org or results.cisce.org or log into the career portal.
The ISC or Class 12 board exam results are expected to be declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today (10 July, Friday) at 3 pm.
As per the CISCE, 96.84 percent of students have cleared the Class 12 exams. Of the 88,409 students who sat for the exams, 85,511 cleared their papers.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will not hold any press conference on ISC results in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CISCE on Friday announced the ISC results on the Council’s official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students are advised to retain the copy of their CISCE result for future reference.
Students who gave the ISC Class 12 board exams will be provided with digitally signed copies of the migration certificate.
The ISC or Class 12 board exam results are expected to be declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today (10 July, Friday) at 3 pm.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said that there won't be any merit list for Class 12 exams.
The CISCE board decided to cancel some ISC examinations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, the board will mark the students based on internal assessment, for which the details will soon be released on the official website, reports said.
Board Secretary Gerry Arthoon announced of the declaration of the CICSE board results, News18 reported.
"The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations will be declared on Friday, 10 July at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the board website and SMS facility," Arathoon said.
How to check ISC Class 12 2020 result:
How to check ISC class 12 result 2020 via SMS:
Students can also check their ISC class 12 2020 result via SMS. To receive scores via SMS, students must follow the format:
Type ISC <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.
