ISC 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: 96.84% students pass Class 12 exams; check results.cisce.org, cisce.org

As per the CISCE, of the 88,409 students who sat for the Class 12 board examination, 85,511 cleared it

The board made the official announcement in a notification on its website.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the results for Class 12 (ISC) for all affiliated schools today (Friday, 10 July) around 3 pm.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), on 3 July, informed that results would be calculated based on a formula arrived at after consulting statisticians of premier institutions and analysing the exam results from 2015 to 2019, as well as the incomplete 2020 session.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said that there won't be any merit list for Class 12 exams.

Step 1: Log on to any of the two official websites of the board : www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org. Click Results 2020. Step 2: Select ISC for Class 12. Step 3: Ente unique ID, index number and the Captcha text displayed on the screen. Check admit card for details. Step 4: Click submit and download your results by following instructions given on the website.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will not hold any press conference on ISC results in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the CISCE, 96.84 percent of students have cleared the Class 12 exams. Of the 88,409 students who sat for the exams, 85,511 cleared their papers.

ISC 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: As per the CISCE, 96.84 percent of students have cleared the Class 12 exams. Of the 88,409 students who sat for the exams, 85,511 cleared their papers.

The CISCE board decided to cancel some ISC examinations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, the board will mark the students based on internal assessment, for which the details will soon be released on the official website, reports said.

Board Secretary Gerry Arthoon announced of the declaration of the CICSE board results, News18 reported.

"The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations will be declared on Friday, 10 July at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the board website and SMS facility," Arathoon said.

How to check ISC Class 12 2020 result:

Step 1: After logging on to either of the two websites of the board: www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org, click on Results 2020.

Step 2: Select ICSE for Class 10, or ISC for Class 12 as applicable from the course option.

Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and the Captcha text shown on the screen. These details can be found on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on submit and download your results following instructions given on the website.

How to check ISC class 12 result 2020 via SMS:

Students can also check their ISC class 12 2020 result via SMS. To receive scores via SMS, students must follow the format:

Type ISC <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.