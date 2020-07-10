live

ISC 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: 96.84% students pass Class 12 exams; check results.cisce.org, cisce.org

As per the CISCE, of the 88,409 students who sat for the Class 12 board examination, 85,511 cleared it

FP Staff July 10, 2020 16:07:15 IST
ISC 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: 96.84% students pass Class 12 exams; check results.cisce.org, cisce.org

Highlights

15:38 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

 

96.84% students clear Class 12 exams

As per the CISCE, 96.84 percent of students have cleared the Class 12 exams. Of the 88,409 students who sat for the exams, 85,511 cleared their papers.

 
15:33 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

No press conference due to COVID-19

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will not hold any press conference on ISC results in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
15:24 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

 

How to download Class 12 results 

Step 1: Log on to any  of the two official websites of the board : www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.  Click Results 2020.
Step 2: Select ISC for Class 12.
Step 3: Ente unique ID, index number and the Captcha text displayed on the screen. Check admit card for details.
Step 4: Click submit and download your results by following instructions given on the website.
15:22 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Marks required to clear Class 12 exams

 
 

 To clear the ISC or Class 12 exams, students need to score a minimum of 40 percent in each subject.

 
15:11 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

 

ISC Class 12 results released

CISCE on Friday announced the ISC results on the Council’s official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students are advised to retain the copy of their CISCE result for future reference. 
14:54 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

How to check result via career portal

Students can visit the official website cisce.org or results.cisce.org or log into the career portal.

Step 1: Log in to career portal, click on ‘examination system’
Step 2: Click on ICSE or ISC on the menu bar
Step 3: Click on ‘reports’
Step 4: Click on ‘result tabulation’
Step 5: Scorecard will appear, take a print out
14:42 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

 

Digital migration certificates for Class 12 students

Students who gave the ISC Class 12 board exams will be provided with digitally signed copies of the migration certificate.
14:38 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Class 12 results expected shortly

The ISC or Class 12 board exam results are expected to be declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today (10 July, Friday) at 3 pm.

Follow LIVE Updates for Class 10 and 12 Results 2020 here

 
14:36 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

 

Girls outperformed boys in 2019 ISC exams 

  Class 12  
Boys Pass Percentage 95.39  
Girls Pass Percentage 97.83%  
14:15 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Check Class 12 result via SMS

Students can check their ISC Class 12 result via SMS  To receive scores via SMS, students must follow the format:

Type ISC <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.
14:10 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

 

How to download Class 12 results 

Step 1: Log on to any  of the two official websites of the board : www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.  Click Results 2020.
Step 2: Select ISC for Class 12.
Step 3: Ente unique ID, index number and the Captcha text displayed on the screen. Check admit card for details.
Step 4: Click submit and download your results by following instructions given on the website.
14:06 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

 

No merit list for Class 12 exams

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said that there won't be any merit list for Class 12 exams. 
13:54 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

 

Council on ICSE and ISC paper evaluation

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), on 3 July, informed that results would be calculated based on a formula arrived at after consulting statisticians of premier institutions and analysing the exam results from 2015 to 2019, as well as the incomplete 2020 session.
13:51 (ist)

ISC 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

 

Some alternative websites to check score:

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

schools9.com

results.shiksha

13:47 (ist)

CISCE Results 2020 LATEST Updates

CISCE to announce results around 3 pm 

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the results for Class 12 (ISC) for all affiliated schools today (Friday, 10 July) around 3 pm.

The board made the official announcement in a notification on its website.

ISC 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: As per the CISCE, 96.84 percent of students have cleared the Class 12 exams. Of the 88,409 students who sat for the exams, 85,511 cleared their papers.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will not hold any press conference on ISC results in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CISCE on Friday announced the ISC results on the Council’s official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students are advised to retain the copy of their CISCE result for future reference.

Students who gave the ISC Class 12 board exams will be provided with digitally signed copies of the migration certificate.

The ISC or Class 12 board exam results are expected to be declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today (10 July, Friday) at 3 pm.

Students can check their ISC Class 12 result via SMS  To receive scores via SMS, students must follow the format:

Type ISC <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said that there won't be any merit list for Class 12 exams.

The CISCE board decided to cancel some ISC examinations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, the board will mark the students based on internal assessment, for which the details will soon be released on the official website, reports said.

Follow LIVE Updates on CISCE Results 2020 here

Board Secretary Gerry Arthoon announced of the declaration of the CICSE board results, News18 reported.

"The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations will be declared on Friday, 10 July at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the board website and SMS facility," Arathoon said.

How to check ISC Class 12 2020 result:

  • Step 1: After logging on to either of the two websites of the board: www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org, click on Results 2020.
  • Step 2: Select ICSE for Class 10, or ISC for Class 12 as applicable from the course option.
  • Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and the Captcha text shown on the screen. These details can be found on your admit card.
  • Step 4: Click on submit and download your results following instructions given on the website.

How to check ISC class 12 result 2020 via SMS:

Students can also check their ISC class 12 2020 result via SMS. To receive scores via SMS, students must follow the format:

Type ISC <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.

Click here for Latest News on Board Exam Results 2020

Updated Date: July 10, 2020 16:07:15 IST

