ICSE, ISC 2020 pending exams cancelled due to COVID-19, board tells SC; exams were earlier scheduled between 2 to 12 July

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has told the Supreme Court today that it is ready to cancel the remaining ICSE (class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board examinations.

According to news agency ANI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court of CISCE’s decision, adding that the board has, however, not agreed to give the option to students to write the exam later.

A report by NDTV mentions that the Class 10 and Class 12 students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks. The board is yet to announce details for the same.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board cannot be permitted to conduct its pending standard 10 and 12 exams in July in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICSE board had earlier decided to conduct its pending examinations from 2 to 12 July across the state after they could not be held in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already decided to cancel Class 10 and 12 exams that were scheduled from 1 to 15 July. According to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the CBSE class 12 exams will be held for students who opt for it, as soon as "conditions will be conducive."

Apart from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu too conveyed inability to conduct the examinations.

As on 25 June, India has recorded over 4 lakh seventy thousand cases of coronavirus with over 14,000 people succumbing to the disease.