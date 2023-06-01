Delhi Murder Case: After killing Sakshi, Sahil took a nap in park

Sahil Khan took a nap at a park after stabbing his alleged girlfriend 16-year-old Sakshi on Sunday evening.

To avoid being traced, the 20-year-old had switched off his mobile phone and dumped it in a drain near Gupta Colony.

His phone has been recovered, but the police have intensified search for the knife used by Sahil in the brazen killing.

During the interrogation, Sahil said he threw the weapon in Rithala area.

What Sahil did after murdering Sakshi?

A report by ToI quoted police saying after throwing away his phone, Sahil walked to Rithala metro station on red line of Delhi Metro. He then took a RTV (rapid transit vehicle) to reach Samaypur Badli.

Also Read: Delhi murder: New video shows Sakshi running minutes before being stabbed by Sahil

Since it was late at night, Sahil slept at a park and early next morning, he took a bus to Anand Vihar ISBT to take another inter-state bus to his aunt’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr from where he was arrested.

Why Sahil stabbed Sakshi?

The report quoted an official privy to the investigation saying that Sakshi, her friend Bhavna and her male friend Jhabru had a fight with Sahil on Saturday.

“During the fight, he claimed he was threatened and Jhabru who is a known person in the area even told him that he would thrash him if he did not stay away from Sakshi,” the official said.

Don’t Miss: Shahbad Dairy Killing: Not crime of passion, Sahil planned murder for 3 days, say Delhi Police

The officer said that Sahil got angry by the threats as the four had a verbal spat in which Sakshi also said demeaning things to him.

“We are verifying his claims,” he added.

Sakshi’s audio message to Sahil

Police said that in a purported audio sent by Sakshi to Sahil on Instagram, she asked: “Gali ka badmash hai kya tu (are you the goon of the area?)”

Must Read: Watch what just happened moments before Sahil brutally killed 16-year-old Sakshi

Sakshi and Sahil were in a relationship for over a couple of years.

Sahil changing statements

Police said that Sahil initially said he bought the knife, which he used for stabbing Sakshi, around 15 days back from Haridwar. He later changed his statement and said that he purchased the weapon from Dehradun.

Sahil, who worked as AC and fridge mechanic, said that he had bought the knife to show his “clout” in the neighbourhood and for his safety.

“We are looking at the cameras at the locations he is speaking about as well as scanning his call data records,” the report quoted police official as saying.

Sahil was sent to two-day police remand on Tuesday after he was brought to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.