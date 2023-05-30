A new video of Sahil Sarfaraz from the spot where he brutally stabbed and killed his 16-year-old alleged girlfriend Sakshi has surfaced. In the CCTV clip captured moments before the heinous crime, he can be seen talking to a man at Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy.

The video which has now gone viral, shows Sahil donning a blue T-shirt and talking to a man dressed in black at the same spot where he later killed the minor Hindu girl.

From the clip, it appeared that Sahil was waiting for Sakshi to cross the area to go to her friend’s son’s birthday.

A report by NDTV quoted officials saying the man who was talking to Sahil has been identified as Akash.

Delhi murder case

On Sunday evening, Sahil stabbed Sakshi multiple times and later picked up a heavy stone and bashed her repeatedly. The disturbing video of the incident left people traumatised.

Disturbing visuals ‼️ Man named Sahil (father's name Sarfaraz ) stabbed a minor Hindu girl multiple times, leaving her in a pool of blood in Delhi. People stood watching & nobody came forward to save her. Minor girl succumbed to injuries during treatment. Horrible horrible… pic.twitter.com/1WpMVTUGVT — BALA (@erbmjha) May 29, 2023

The locals informed the police who arrived at the spot to find the girl's body lying in pool of blood.

Police said that Sahil and Sakshi were in a relationship for three years. They had a quarrel on Sunday.

Sahil, who worked as AC and fridge technician, was allegedly upset because Sakshi wanted to break up with him. She even threatened to go to the police and register a complaint against him.

"Sahil said he was enraged as the girl had been ignoring him for some time and that he has no regrets," NDTV report quoted sources as saying.

He was also angry with a tattoo of another man’s name – Praveen – on Sakhshi's hand.

How police arrested Sahil?

After murdering his alleged girlfriend, Sahil fled from the spot and reached Rithala (in Northwest Delhi closer to Rohini) and dumped the weapon he used to stab Sakshi. He then switched off his mobile phone and took a bus to Bulandshahr to for his aunt’s house.

He changed two buses to reach Bulandshahr in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh. Police had put technical surveillance on Sahil after he had called his father.

They arrested him and brought him to Delhi. On Tuesday, he was sent to the police custody for two days.

With inputs from agencies

