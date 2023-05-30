Girl had tattoo of another man, threatened Sahil with police complaint: 10 BIG developments in Delhi murder

The gruesome murder of a minor Hindu girl by her alleged boyfriend on a bustling street in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area continue to shock people.

The 16-year-old was brutally stabbed 20 times and bludgeoned with stone to death by the accused, 20-year-old Sahil Sarfaraz, who worked as an AC and refrigerators technician.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh hours after the brutal Delhi murder.

As police dive deep in the Delhi murder case, more and more revelations are coming to fore that would leave people shocked about the motive of Sahil behind killing the minor girl.

Delhi murder: Top 10 updates

1- After murdering the girl, Sahil went to Rithala and dumped the weapon before taking a bus to Bulandshahr

2- Delhi Police sources told ANI that Sahil’s phone was switched off since the murder and it has been recovered by the cops

3- Sahil changed two buses to reach Bulandshahr. He evaded a few questions by the Police and has been doing so to perhaps mislead the cops investigating the case

4- Police said that technical surveillance was put on Sahil after he had called his father

5- According to the police, the accused was in a relationship with the victim. The duo had a quarrel the previous evening

6- Recently, the verbal spat between Sahil and the minor victim had increased after the girl wanted to end their three-year-long relationship. She even threatened to go to police

7- A report by NDTV quoted sources saying that the minor girl had pointed a toy pistol at the man a few days ago to scare him away

8- The girl had a tattoo of another man’s name – Praveen – on her hand which had angered Sahil, a NDTV report mentioned sources as saying

9- On Sunday night, Sahil had got into a fight with the girl after she had planned to attend a friend’s son’s birthday party. He then intercepted and stabbed her multiple times in a horrific attack

10- The preliminary post-mortem report of the minor girl revealed that her skull was crushed with a stone slab after being stabbed by the accused Sahil

Meanwhile, locals where the incident took place confessed why they did not turn up to stop Sahil from committing the heinous crime. “Shahbad Dairy’s goons are notorious across the city and we do not dare to encounter them,” a local told Hindustan Times. Residents said they were wary of falling into troubles as “these drug abusers carry blades at times.”

With inputs from agencies

