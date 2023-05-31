Shahbad Dairy Killing: Not crime of passion, Sahil planned murder for 3 days, say Delhi Police

Sakshi’s brutal murder by her alleged boyfriend Sahil in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area was “premeditated” and not a “crime of passion” as earlier suspected, said police. As per cops, the 20-year-old accused had planned over three days before killing the minor Hindu girl on Sunday evening.

The trigger was a verbal spat between the two last Thursday, a Hindustan Times report mentioned a police officer involved in the Sakshi murder case probe as saying.

A new video of Sahil which went viral on Tuesday showed him waiting for Sakshi in the same lane where he stabbed her 16 times with a knife, kicked her mercilessly and bludgeoned her head with a blunt object

According to police, Sahil had been stalking the girl for several days and on Sunday, he waited for her in the lane where one of her friends lived. He went up to her the moment she stepped out from a public toilet and stabbed her multiple times with a knife.

The girl had used the public toilet to change her clothes to attend a friend’s son’s birthday party.

The brutality did not end, as Sahil then pounded Sakshi’s body with a stone slab and kicked her incessantly. The incident took place in a busy street of northwest Delhi, closer to Rohini, and none of the passerby came for the minor girl’s rescue.

Sahil got knife from Haridwar

The police informed that the knife Sahil used to kill Sakshi was bought from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The cops quoted in HT report said that it was not immediately clear when or why he had purchased it.

‘Held a grudge’

The report quoted special commissioner of police (law and order), Dependra Pathak, saying: “Sahil told police that since their confrontation on Thursday, where the girl allegedly insulted him, he held a grudge against her.”

The police officer said that a “watertight” case is being built to ensure Sahil is given the “harshest punishment”. He also said that investigators will soon reconstruct the crime scene.

Where did Sahil go after killing his girlfriend?

During his interrogation, Sahil said that after the murder, he went to Rithala Metro station, where he dumped the knife. He then took a Metro to Anand Vihar to take a bus to his aunt’s home in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Sahil was arrested from his aunt’s house on Monday. A court in Delhi, on Tuesday, has sent him on two-day police remand.

Search is on to find the knife used in the murder. The police have, however, seized his phone and have also accessed chats between him and Sakshi to establish if they communicated in the days leading to the murder.

Why Sahil killed his girlfriend?

As per reports, Sahil and Sakshi were allegedly in a relationship for couple of years. However, earlier this month, the girl decided to call it off.

Sahil was angry as Sakshi was ignoring him over the last fortnight. On Thursday, Sahil had confronted her infront of her friends and demanded her to get back into a relationship, but she rebuffed him and even her friends threatened to beat him up.

“Sahil couldn’t accept that the girl had broken up with him. On Thursday, he met her and was adamant that she resumes their relationship. When the girl refused, Sahil began abusing her in front of three of her friends,” the report quoted Pathak as saying.

Sahil was even raged after he founder another man’s name tattooed on Sakshi’s hand.

Sakshi became friends with another man

The Hindustan Times report quoted another investigator aware of the case saying that Sakshi and Sahil met for the first time in Shahbad Dairy about two years ago. They became friends and began meeting each other at the homes of the two of the girl’s friends in the same neighbourhood.

A fortnight ago, the Sakshi broke up with Sahil, and resumed her friendship with another man from the same neighbourhood, the officer said.

