Shahbad Dairy Murder: All of 16, Sakshi was stabbed 16 times, 6 in throat

The preliminary findings of the post-mortem report of 16-year-old Sakshi who was stabbed and battered to death by her boyfriend in Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi’s Rohini say that the minor was stabbed with a knife about 16 times, in which six times in the throat.

The skull of the minor girl was ruptured after it was smashed with a blunt object, the preliminary findings citied by news agency ANI suggested.

The detailed post-mortem report is yet to be received by the police.

The Police have arrested the accused in the case, 20-year-old Sahil, from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh hours after the heinous crime.

The minor Hindu girl was killed on Sunday evening by Sahil, her alleged boyfriend. CCTV footage that captured the crime showed the accused stabbing her multiple times.

Sahil, who worked as AC and fridge mechanic, is seen picking up a boulder lying nearby and battering the minor with it. Several locals can be seen present there but no one stopped the accused when he was brutally stabbing the teenaged in the matter.

‘No regrets’

A report by NDTV quoted police saying that during his overnight interrogation, Sahil had said he had no regrets about killing Sakshi.

He allegedly said that the girl wanted to break up with him and that she was involved with a former boyfriend.

Also Read: Girl had tattoo of another man, threatened Sahil with police complaint: 10 BIG developments in Delhi murder

The report further said that Sahil also claimed that the girl’s ex-boyfriend was a hooligan, whom he feared.

Sahil and Sakshi were allegedly dating for three years but lately, she had ended the relationship, the police said. “He said he was enraged as the girl had been ignoring him for some time,” the report quoted police sources as saying.

Murdered in drunk state

The report further said that Sahil was allegedly drunk when he attacked the Sakshi.

He attacked the girl on Sunday evening when she was on her way to a friend’s son’s birthday party. Sahil met her mid-way and pinned her to a wall. He then mercilessly stabbed and kicked her in full public view. He continued even when she went still.

Later, he picked up a slab and hit her multiple times before fleeing from the spot. He returned to smash her head with the slab.

The girl’s body laid on the street for about 25 minutes before someone called the police.

On Tuesday, police said that after murdering the girl, Sahil went to Rithala. Meanwhile, he dumped the weapon before taking a bus to Bulandshahr.

Delhi Police sources told ANI that Sahil switched off his phone since the murder but a technical surveillance was put soon after he had called his father.

Police informed that the duo had a quarrel the previous evening.

Sahil was also allegedly furious after he saw a tattoo of another man’s name on his alleged girlfriend’s hand.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.