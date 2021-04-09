Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, other states issue new guidelines to curb rise in COVID-19 cases

While a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am has been imposed in Delhi, the district of Raipur will remain under lockdown till 19 April

With the COVID-19 cases rising in several states, respective governments have introduced new sets of guidelines and restrictions to control the pandemic. Here is a detailed list of the measures that different states have introduced:

Delhi

A night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am has been imposed in Delhi which started from 6 April and will continue till 30 April. The residents of the city will have to get an e-pass to travel during curfew hours.

Maharashtra

Multiplexes, cinema halls, and parks will remain closed in the state till 30 April. Malls and markets will stay shut, however, shops that sell only essential items (medicines, vegetables) will be allowed to remain open. A night curfew has been imposed till 30 April from 8 pm to 7 am along with a weekend curfew.

Gujarat

As many as 20 cities will witness night curfews from 8 pm to 6 am. Some of these cities are Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Jamnagar. Social gatherings have been banned till 30 April.

Karnataka

Starting 10 April, some cities will have a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till 20 April. These cities are witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. They are Bengaluru, Bidar, Tumkuru, Mysuru, Manipal, Udupi, Kalaburagi and Mangaluru.

Chhattisgarh

The district of Raipur will remain under lockdown till 19 April. The state capital has been declared a containment zone and therefore, several government offices and banks will remain closed.

Uttar Pradesh

A night curfew has been imposed in some cities of the state including its capital Lucknow. Other cities where night curfew has been imposed starting 8 April are Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

Punjab

All political gatherings have been banned till 30 April, while the night curfew which is from 9 pm to 5 am has been extended. A maximum of 100 people and 50 are allowed for outdoor and indoor events (weddings and funerals), respectively.

Madhya Pradesh

In urban areas, there is going to be a lockdown on Sundays and there is also going to be a night curfew in these areas from 10 pm to 6 am.

Rajasthan

Multiplexes and gyms will stay shut till 19 April. A night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am has also been imposed. People can get home delivery of food during curfew hours, however, dining in is not allowed.

Odisha

Ten more districts will be under night curfew in the state. Only essential services will be allowed in these ten districts from 10 pm to 5 am.