Night curfew imposed in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Except for medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, all the government, non-government and private schools, colleges and coaching institutions in Lucknow will remain closed till 15 April

Night curfew has been imposed in several cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi and Lucknow, to curb the spread of coronavirus . In Lucknow, the night curfew will start from 8 April from 9 pm to 6 am and will continue till 30 April.

In Prayagraj, a night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 8 am starting from 8 April. However, the DM of the city has said that the essential services will be exempted during the curfew. An end date for the same has not been announced right now and the night curfew will be applicable till further notice.

In Kanpur, the night curfew will start at 10 pm and continue till 6 am. In a statement, the DM of Kanpur said that the night curfew will be imposed in the city till 30 April.

Unlike other cities, Varanasi will have only a week-long curfew that is going to start from 8 April at 9 pm. The state has reported over 6,000 new cases of coronavirus on 7 April.