China: Demonstrators attack police in Guangzhou as protests against Covid-19 lockdown escalate

Guangzhou (China): Hundreds of protesters clashed with police in the industrial hub of Guangzhou in southern China as public anger against the stringent Zero Covid policy of the Chinese government and resultant hard COVID-19 lockdown boiled over, three years into the coronavirus pandemic.

The violence in Guangzhou was a marked escalation from similar protests in Shanghai, Beijing and other Chinese cities over the weekend. The current wave of country wide protests in biggest wave of civil disobedience in China since Xi Jinping started his reign as president a decade ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent Zero Covid policy has hit the Chinese economy hard and after decades of breakneck growth.

According to posts on social media platforms, the clashes in Guangzhou took place on Tuesday night when members of the public had an argument with policemen over lockdown curbs.

News agency Reuters reported that authorities in Guangzhou did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

