CTET 2021: CBSE to release hall tickets soon; check exam dates, timings here

The CTET 2021 will be held from 16 December to 13 January in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

The hall tickets of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam are set to be released soon. The exam will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) starting 16 December.

Candidates can download their CTET 2021 admit cards, once released, at the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Steps to download the CTET 2021 hall tickets, once released:

Visit the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

Click on the link for CTET December 2021 hall ticket that is given on the page

Login to the CTET portal using the requested details

The CTET 2021 hall tickets will appear on the screen

Check and download the CTET December 2021 exam admit card and take a printout for future reference

As per the official notice, the hall tickets were scheduled to be out in the first week of December.

Check the official notice here.

The CTET December 2021 will be held from 16 December to 13 January in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The CBSE will conduct two papers - Paper I and Paper II- in different slots. The first paper would be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon while the second paper is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to download the admit card to appear in the CTET examination. Without the hall ticket and valid identity proof, they will not be permitted to appear for the examination.

Candidates must note that they will be allotted the exam centres and exam dates as per the choices filled by them in the application form. Applicants will not be permitted to enter the examination centre after the CTET exam commences.

The CBSE held the registrations for CTET December 2021 from 20 September to 19 October. The last date to submit the application fee was 20 October. The application edit window were opened from 22 to 28 October.

The result of the CTET exam will be declared by the Board on 15 February 2022. For further details and queries, aspirants are advised to visit the CBSE website regularly.