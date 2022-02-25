CBSE releases Term II date sheet for Class 10, 12 practical exams; check details here

As per the official notice, schools are directed to hold the practical examinations from 2 March and 10 days prior to the end of the respective class theory examination

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Term 2 date sheet 2022 for the practical examination of Classes 10 and 12. As per the latest update, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 practical exams are scheduled to begin from 2 March, this year.

Along with the date, the Board has also released strict guidelines for conducting the internal and practical examinations for Class 10 and 12.

According to an earlier notification, the theory exams were scheduled to begin on 26 April in offline mode. The complete date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and 12 term 2 examinations is likely to be released soon on the official website at cbse.nic.in.

“To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools may consider splitting the group or batch of students into sub groups of 10 students each,” informed the new release. The first group of 10 students will attend the lab work while the other group will sit and write their pen and paper test and vice-versa, CBSE stated.

Those who want can find the official notice here.

Check guidelines for CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Practical Exams/Internal Exams:

The internal examinations will be conducted by respective schools and the marks will be uploaded in due course of time for Class 10 candidates (regular). Students should note that the practical exams will also be as per the curriculum that has been designed for Term 2.

External examiners will be assigned for the practical exams. Both Class 10 and 12 students will sit for their test in their schools. During the exams, all COVID-19 protocols will be followed and exams will be conducted under strict guidelines.

For private candidates, no practical examinations will be conducted. The marks will be carried forward from the result 2020-21.

For more details, read the official notice and keep a check on the website.

