CBSE 10th Result 2021 out: Schools receive term 1 marksheets, check details here

The 10th, 12th term 1 exams were conducted by the CBSE in November-December last year and over 36 lakh students appeared in the board examinations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has put out the result of class 10 term 1 examination on 11 March. The marksheets have also been shared with all CBSE-affiliated schools. Students can visit the official website of the CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in (when available online) and check their results.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021-22: Here’s how to check

Visit the official portal of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage, search for 'CBSE 10th result' link (once available) and click on it

Key in details such as roll number, school number, and date of birth and hit the submit button

CBSE class 10 term 1 exam result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the class 10 term 1 result for future reference

For the convenience of the students, the Board will also release the result on the following websites - results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

The 10th, 12th term 1 exams were conducted by the CBSE in November-December last year. Over 36 lakh students appeared in the board examinations.

The term 2 examination is scheduled to be held from 26 April, 2022. The exam will consist both objective and subjective-type questions.

According to the official notice, Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai exams will be held on 26 April, English (Language and Literature) exam will be conducted on 27 April. Retailing, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Finance Markets, etc papers will be conducted on 28 April.

Home Science paper will be held on 2 May. Hindustani Music, Book Keeping, and Accountancy papers will be conducted on 4 May. Mathematics paper will be conducted on 5 May and Computer Application on 23 May. Information Technology paper will be conducted on 24 May.

Check the complete schedule here.

The CBSE has also released sample question papers, question banks and reduced syllabus of term 2 exams for class 10 and 12. These can be found at cbseacademic.nic.in.

The Board has also put out the dates for class 12 term 2 exams. Check the time table here.

https://twitter.com/cbseindia29/status/1502221974680248322

For more information, students are advised to check the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.