CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Date sheet for Class 10, 12 out; check details here

The Board said it has taken care that the Term 2 papers for Class 12 students do not clash with other competitive exams such as JEE Main

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Term 2 date sheet for Classes 10 and 12 today, 11 March. Students can find the exam timetable by visiting the official websites at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. As per the latest update, CBSE Term 2 board examination will be held from 26 April onwards.

For Class 10 students, the Term 2 exams will begin on 26 April and get over on 24 May. For Class 12 candidates, the exams will commence on 26 April as well and end on 15 June. According to the official notice issued by the Board, the examinations will be held every day at 10:30 am. Those preparing for the exam can find the official notice here.

On the first day, CBSE Class 10 examination will begin with the, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai, Rai, Painting and Gurung papers. Check out the complete list here:

Meanwhile, Class 12 Term 2 papers will commence with the Entrepreneurship and Beauty & Wellness exam. Check out the complete list here:

The CBSE has stated that it has provided sufficient gaps between two examinations in almost all the subjects for Classes 10 and 12 since schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for the preparation of these examinations,” the Board has mentioned in the notice.

Furthermore, the Board has clarified that it has taken care that the Term 2 papers for Class 12 students do not clash with other competitive exams such as JEE Main.

Additionally, the CBSE term 2 date sheets have been arranged by avoiding nearly 35,000 subjects’ combinations this year. This has been prepared to ensure that no two subjects’ examinations fall on the same date for a candidate.

For any issues or queries related to the Term 2 syllabus or other details of exam, students can visit the official CBSE website.

