CBSE CTET 2021: Registrations to begin from 20 September, apply at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 from 20 September. Interested candidates can apply for the 15th edition of the CTET on the official website at https://ctet.nic.in/. The last date for submission of applications is 19 October.

Steps to apply for CBSE CTET 2021:

Go to the official website at https://ctet.nic.in/

― Click on the link for CBSE CTET 2021 that is available on the homepage

― Complete the registration process using your personal details

― Fill in the application and upload the required documents for CBSE CTET 2021

― Submit the fee payment to complete your application

― Save and download a copy of the completed form for future use

The CTET 2021 will be held from 16 December, 2021 to January 13, 2022, according to the CBSE. The CBSE CTET 2021 will be conducted in 20 languages. Further details can be found on the official website of the CTET.

The online exam will consist of two papers- Paper I and Paper-II. Applicants willing to teach classes 1 to 6 opt for Paper I, while the rest choose to appear for Paper-II.

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for the General and OBC category if they opt only for Paper I or II. If both papers have opted, the fee is Rs 1200. For ST or SC categories and differently-abled persons, the fee will be Rs 500 if opting for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.

The exam might see a change in its paper pattern, according to News18. The CBSE CTET 2021 will incorporate more conceptual questions that test the critical thinking and problem-solving skills of the candidates.

The validity of CTET certificates has also been extended from a span of seven years. The certificates will now have lifetime validity.