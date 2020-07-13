CBSE 12th Result Declared 2020: Board begins tele-counselling for parents and students till 27 July

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 board examination 2020 results on Monday, 13 July. After the declaration of results, the board started its annual post-result counseling facility.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 board examination 2020 results on Monday, 13 July. After the declaration of results, the board started its annual post-result counseling facility.

The 23rd edition of CBSE counselling of CBSE 12th result 2020 will be available till 27 July.

According to The Indian Express, the board has said that the CBSE post-result counselling will be done with the help of 95 principals and trained counsellors from the affiliated schools located in and outside India.

Apart from India, the service is available in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Japan, Nepal Sultanate of Oman, and Singapore.

Students, parents and other stakeholders will get queries related to the class 10 and class 12 board results answered through telephonic, IVRD and textual counselling.

A report by NDTV said that in India, students and parents can avail CBSE result counseling feature on the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Students will be given two options for post result counselling. This include recorded tips and information on tackling stress, important contact details and COVID-19 precautions, and the second being live tele-counseling with principals, counsellors and special educators.

The report mentioned CBSE saying that the post-result counseling is being conducted by the board to address “psychological issues and general queries related to exam results”.

The CBSE announced that 88.78 percent of students have passed the Class 12 exams 2020. The pass percentage has increased by 5.38 percent as compared to last year when 83.4 percent of students passed.

This year, Kerala's Trivandrum district has recorded the highest percentage with 97.67 percent followed by Bengaluru with 97.05 percent and Chennai with 96.17 percent.

Girls have fared better than boys this year and 1.57 lakh students have scored over 90 percent and 38,686 have scored over 95 percent. The pass percentage for girls is at 92.15 percent which is higher than boys with 86.19 percent.

Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online on various official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in