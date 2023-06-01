The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated the registration process for the supplementary exams of Class 10 and 12 today, 1 June. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary examination is scheduled to take place on 17 July. The information regarding the download of admit cards will be provided at a later date. Students in the regular category who have been placed in the compartment category can exclusively apply for these exams through their respective schools. According to the CBSE notification, the submission process for the Letter of Confirmation (LOC) for the Supplementary Examination of both Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2022-23 session commences today. The LOC can be submitted through the Pariksha Sangam portal at https://parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

Schools are required to utilise their Affiliation Number as a user ID and use their existing password to log in to the system and submit the LOC. Students are responsible for paying an application fee of Rs 300 per subject. However, if the application is submitted after the deadline, an amount of Rs 2000 will be applicable.

Eligibility criteria

Regular students who took the Class 12 exams from schools affiliated with the board and were declared as compartment cases are permitted to apply for only one subject in which they received the compartment. As for Class 10 students, regular students who took the Class 10 exams and were declared as compartment cases are eligible to apply for one or two subjects.

Here are the step-by-step instructions for online submission of the list of candidates by schools for supplementary exams:

Step 1: Access the school login and generate a list of candidates who have been placed in the Compartment.

Step 2: Choose the Roll No and Subject of the student who wishes to appear in the Compartment.

Step 3: Confirm the selection and make a note of the “Application ID” that is generated.

Step 4: Make the payment online for the selected candidates.

Step 5: Generate a final list and retain an authenticated copy for the school’s records, along with proof of fee payment.

According to CBSE, the compartment category comprised a total of 134,000 Class 10 students. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were announced on 12 May. In the Class 10 exam, a total of 93.12 percent of students passed, reflecting a decrease of 1.28 percent points compared to the previous year. As for the Class 12 results, 87.33 percent of students successfully cleared the exam.

