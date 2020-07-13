CBSE Class 12 board results 2020: Steps to check / download results via mobile app DigiLocker, IVRS if cbse.nic.in is down

CBSE Class 12 board results 2020 | Students can check the CBSE Class 12 result Android mobile app 'DigiResults', if the official website is slow. The app can downloaded from Google Play Store

CBSE Class 12 board results 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE 12th result 2020 today (Monday, 13 July).

Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online on various official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 12 Board examinations were scheduled to be conducted from 15 February till 30 March. Due to the spread of COVID-19, CBSE was forced to cancel examinations scheduled from 19 till 30 March for 12 subjects. These exams were rescheduled to be held from 1 to 15 July.

To check the results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official results link cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your Class 12 board exam credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Submit the details and check your CBSE board exam result 2020.

How to check result via SMS

Due to excessive traffic on the official website of CBSE, the site can crashed. So students can also check their CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 through the SMS service.

Type ‘cbse12 ’ on your mobile phone and send an SMS to the phone number 7738299899.

If the official websites are down, students can also check their scores on mobile application DigiLocker. The CBSE had sent out SMSes on the registered mobile numbers of Class 10 and Class 12 students advising them to download the DigiLocker app on their phones.

How to use DigiLocker app:

Step 1: Go to PlayStore or App store on your smartphone

Step 2: Search and download DigiLocker app

Step 3: To login, use the mobile number registered with CBSE.

Step 4: You will receive an OTP to login to your DigiLocker account

Step 5: Enter a six digit security pin, which is the last six digits of your CBSE board exam 2020 roll number

Step 6: Download is complete. You will now be able to check and download your CBSE digital mark sheet.

You can also download the app from digilocker.gov.in. DigiLocker will inform the students of their marksheets and pass certificate once it is sent by the CBSE. Alerts will be sent on the registered mobile number of the students.

Students can also check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers, and mobile apps, according to Hindustan Times.

Steps to check results through IVRS

Students can access their results through IVRS (INTERACTIVE VOICE RESPONSE SYSTEM) call. The telephone numbers of NIC through which results can be accessed through IVRS are as follows:

For local subscribers in Delhi: 24300699

For subscribers on other parts of the country: 011-24300699

Steps to check results through Microsoft SMS Organiser app

Students can download the Microsoft SMS Organiser app on which they will have to register themselves and get their scores through SMS. Moreover, this feature is completely offline. Candidates won’t need an internet connection to get their results or log in to any website.

For students who have appeared in only three subjects, the average marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be given in the subjects whose exams were not held.

For those who have appeared in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams were not conducted