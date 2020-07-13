CBSE Pass Percentage 2020 Class 12: 88.78% of students clear exams, girls fare better than boys this year
CBSE Class 12 board results 2020 | The CBSE announced that 88.78 percent of students have passed the Class 12 exams this year. The pass percentage has increased by 5.38% as compared to last year when 83.4% of students passed.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 12 results on Monday (13 July). Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online on various official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.
This year, Kerala's Trivandrum district has recorded the highest percentage with 97.67 percent followed by Bengaluru with 97.05 percent and Chennai with 96.17 percent.
Girls have fared better than boys with 1.57 lakh students, who have scored over 90 percent and 38,686 have scored over 95 percent. The pass percentage for girls is at 92.15 percent which is higher than boys with 86.19 percent.
CBSE will not release a merit list this year, owing to amended evaluation criteria, ANI reported. Earlier, CISCE had also announced that it will not announce topper's list for ISC and ICSE exams.
To check the results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth.
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2020 online
Step 1: Visit the official results link cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your Class 12 board exam credentials like roll number and date of birth
Step 3: Submit the details and check your CBSE board exam result 2020.
According to a report by NDTV, DigiLocker will inform the students of their marksheets and pass certificate once it is sent by the CBSE. Alerts will be sent on the registered mobile number of the students.
Students can also check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers, and mobile apps, according to Hindustan Times.
For those who have appeared in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams were not conducted.
For students who have appeared in only three subjects, the average marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be given in the subjects whose exams were not held.
