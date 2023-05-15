Farmer's son excels in CBSE results 2023 with 97.4%, aims to crack civil services
Deep Singh Bhadauria hails from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind and has become the district topper this year
As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Classes 10 and 12, many students came out with flying colours after securing impressive marks this year. Among them is a son of a farmer who has made his parents proud by not only securing over 97% in his board exams but also becoming the district topper. We’re talking about a City Central School student, Deep Singh Bhadauria who hails from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind. Deep has managed to bag the first position in his district by securing 97.4% in CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2023. The young boy now aspires to crack UPSE civil services examinations and become an IAS officer.
Speaking on his son’s achievement, Deep’s father, Brijraj Singh noted how he managed to teach his son by working day in and day out, despite living in a bad financial condition. He further went on to share that Deep worked very hard to being laurels to his father’s efforts. He used to study for 5-6 hours every day at home and also had over 95% attendance in school, Deep’s father added.
His school principal, Mr PK Sharma also shared his pride over Deep Singh Bhadauria’s excellent results. “He has made the school very proud by becoming the district topper. The school management wished the child a bright future,” Sharma added.
CBSE Class 12 Results 2023
Notably, the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 were declared last week on 13 May. As far as the overall performance of this year is concerned, the pass percentage of Class 12 students stands at 87.33 percent, thus showing a dip of 5.38 percent in numbers.
Outperforming boys, girl students have shown a good result with an overall pass percentage of 90.68 percent, while the boys scored 84.67 percent.
Trivandrum has become the best-performing district across the country with 99.91 percent. It is followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, West Delhi, Chandigarh, and Delhi East.
