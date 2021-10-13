The dummy hall tickets can be downloaded by visiting the official BSEB website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released dummy admit cards for candidates who will be giving their annual matric examination in 2022. The dummy hall tickets can be downloaded by visiting the official BSEB website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Steps to download the Class 10 dummy admit card 2022:

- Go to Bihar Board's official website, http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.

- Click on the link that says ‘Dummy card for annual matric examination 2022’.

- Enter all the mentioned credentials such as student name and date of birth.

- Download the dummy admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link: http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/Admit.html.

In case there is a discrepancy in the details of a candidate, he/she can report it and get it corrected till 25 October. Errors found in details of a candidate’s name, parents' name, date of birth, subject, photo, and signature can be corrected.

The reason behind releasing a dummy admit card is to allow students to check and correct entries in it. The errors are reported to the school heads with a copy and with the candidate’s own signature.

Each student has been sent a notification regarding the release of the dummy admit cards. Students had to register online for the 2022 board exam till 4 October.

Around 16.5 lakh students had registered for the Bihar exam last year. This year saw a similar count for the matric board exam. The syllabus has also been reduced like last year with 30 percent of the exam consisting of multiple-choice questions. Around 78 percent of students passed the exam last year, which was the lowest in three years.