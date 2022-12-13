Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has issued the Bihar Board Exam 2023 Time table for Class 12. According to the official time table released, the BSEB Inter Exams are scheduled to begin from 1 February 2023. BSEB will issue the admit cards for Bihar Board Inter Practical Exams on 19 December 2022 and the admit card for the theory exams will be issued on 16 January 2023. The practical exams will be conducted from 10 to 20 January. A tweet regarding the release of the date sheet was posted by the authorities:

इन्टरमीडिएट परीक्षा से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण गतिविधियों के लिए प्रकाशित किये जा रहे वार्षिक कैलेण्डर, 2023 की माहवार / तिथिवार गतिविधियाँ निम्नवत् हैं-

The exams will conclude on 11 February 2023 and will happen in 2 sessions, the morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will take place from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Students can check the subject-wise Bihar Board Exam Time table on the official website at biharboardonline.com.

What are the steps to download the Bihar Board class 12 date sheet?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Once you go to the home page, go to bihar board class 12 datesheet link.

Step 3: Once you click on the link, the Bihar Board date sheet will open on the screen.

Step 4: You can save the date sheet pdf and take a print out of it for future reference.

The results of the Bihar Board Class 12 exams will be released in the months of March or April. After the board exam results have been declared, students who have failed the exams will be required to appear for the compartment exams which are to be conducted in the month of April and May 2023.

