The Bihar School Examination Board has restarted the registration process for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023. In order to register for the Class 10 exams, candidates are required to visit the official BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board has restarted the registration process for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023. In order to register for the Class 10 exams, candidates are required to visit the official BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Aspirants have time till 22 August to register themselves for the class 10 exams. Students who will be taking the Bihar Board exams next year and have yet not registered themselves for the exam can do so. It is to be noted that the students will be given a dummy registration card after they have submitted their registration form and application fees online on the official web portal. Furthermore, the board has already issued the Bihar Board 10th dummy admit card to the registered students. School authorities and candidates may contact the Bihar Board authorities on their official helpline number 0612- 2232074, in case of any issues.

What are the steps to register for BSEB Matric Exams?

Go to the official web portal of the Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Go to the notification link that reads ‘BSEB Matric Exam 2023’ on homepage.

Fill in your BSEB login details and then click on submit.

Fill your BSEB Matric Exams application form and make then pay the fee.

Once paid, submit your BSEB registration form.

Save and download a copy of the BSEB form for future use.

Here is the direct link to register yourself for the Bihar Board exam.

This is to be noted that registration forms sent now will be submitted along with the late fee. The application fees for the previously filled form will also be accepted online on the official website till 22 August, 2022. Registering candidates need to make sure that they enter all the required details in the form that appears. The information filled in will also be mentioned in the dummy admit card which will be released by the Board. Candidates need to then once again check all the details mentioned and make the corrections so that there are no errors in the final admit card.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.