The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration window for the online application of students of Class 11 for the 2023-24 session. The Class 11 Bihar board students will be able to register for the Class 12 inter exams 2024 online on the official web portal at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Students must note that when submitting the applications, they will have to upload all the necessary documents and submit the application fee in online mode only. The Bihar class 12 2024 application fee can be paid online with the help of a debit card, credit card, net banking or e-challan. While filling the Bihar class 12 Inter application forms, candidates should upload photographs and signatures of them.

What are the steps to register for BSEB Class 12 2024 exam?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Go to the BSEB intermediate exam 2024 registration link.

Step 3: Fill in the BSEB application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and then click on submit.

Step 5: Download the BSEB application hard copy, and take a printout for further reference.

BSEB has also started a helpline number at 0612-2230039, for students to share their grievances related to online registration.

