BSEB opens application process for scrutiny of Class 10 results; check details here

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has invited applications for scrutiny of the Class 10 results from today, 2 April. Students who are dissatisfied with their scores in the matric exams and want to get their scores rechecked need to visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and apply for the same.

The scrutiny process for Class 10 results will be done online and the last date for applying is 8 April. The board will not accept any more applications after the deadline has passed.

The BSEB announced the start of the scrutiny process for this year's matric results on their official Twitter handle.

How to apply for scrutiny

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link 'Apply for Scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination)'

Register using your BSEB roll number and other required details

Then login to the BSEB portal using your username and password

Click on 'Apply for Scrutiny' button and fill the BSEB application

Pay the BSEB scrutiny fee and press submit

Keep a copy of your BSEB Class 10 scrutiny application for future use

Application fee

Students need to pay Rs 70 per paper for the scrutiny process.

The BSEB matric results declared on 31 March. The passing percentage improved to 79.88 per cent from 78.17 per cent in 2021.

Ramayani Roy topped the BSEB Class 10 exam with 487 marks, followed by Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur who secured the second rank with 486 marks. Prayaga Kumari came third with 485 marks.

A total of 4,24,857 students achieved first division. Furthermore, a total of 5,10,411 students secured second division and 3,47,637 candidates got third division.

Data from the Bihar Board reveals that a total of 16,11,099 students had appeared for the matric exams, out of which 7,90,920 were girls and 8,20,179 were boys.

