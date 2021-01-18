AYUSH counselling 2020: Third round registration from 19 January; check aaccc.gov.in for details

Candidates who get selected in the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling will have to report for admission at allotted institutes between 28 January and 8 February.

The third round registration of AYUSH counselling 2020 will commence on 19 January. AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin the online registration process at aaccc.gov.in.

According to a report by NDTV, NEET 2020 qualified candidates will have register online for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS seats under the all-India quota. As per the report, choice filling and locking facility will be available up to 24 January and the results will be announced on 27 January.

The report adds that candidates who get selected in the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling will have to report for admission at allotted institutes between 28 January and 8 February.

Here's how to register for AYUSH Counselling:

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on UG counselling.

Step 3: They need to click on the new registration tab and key in the required information, which will generate the login credentials.

Step 4: Candidates need to log in using their credentials and fill in the application form.

According to a report in ABP Education, the Ministry of AYUSH listed 40 percentile as the minimum marks required in NEET 2020. Students who hail from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes will require 30 percentile, while those with benchmark disabilities will require 30 percentile as well.

The first round of AYUSH counselling 2020 for NEET qualified candidates began on 26 November. The results were declared on 4 December. The second round of AYUSH counselling 2020 started on 22 December with the result of the second round being declared on 30 December.