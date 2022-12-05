Registration process for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 ends today, check details

AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC will be closing the registration for round 2 of AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling today, on 5 December. Candidates who have not applied yet should register on the official web portal. The last date to submit the application is 5 December (till 3 pm). Those candidates who were not able to apply for AYUSH NEET UG round 1 or those who have not been allotted a seat yet can now submit their applications for round 2 of the counselling process. This process is for the NEET UG 2022 candidates who want to apply for Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, AYUSH courses offered by medical colleges and institutions across India.

What are the steps to apply for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022?

Visit the official web portal of the Committee.

Go to the UG Counselling tab and then look for the registration link.

Register yourself by filling in the required details and submitting documents.

Cross-check details and submit the AYUSH NEET UG form.

Take its printout of your AYUSH NEET UG form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling.

It is to be noted that the candidates should report to their respective institutions from 9 December to 17 December 2022. Aspirants should keep a check on the AYUSH’s official web portal for latest updates.

