AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 seat allotment process begins today, check details

The AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling Round 2 seat allotment process will begin today, 6 December by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC). As per the schedule, the process of allocating seats for NEET UG counselling 2022 Round 2 will end tomorrow, 7 December. Once the seat allotment process is completed, the AACCC will release the AYUSH NEET UG 2022 result on 8 December. Candidates will be able to check and download the AYUSH NEET UG 2022 result on the official website of AACCC when released.

Candidates whose names are mentioned on the AYUSH NEET UG allotment result/list in Round 2 will have to report at the allotted colleges or institutions for further admission process. The reporting process for applicants will be held for a total of nine days. It will begin on 9 December and end on 17 December 2022.

Check the complete schedule here.

Here’s how to check AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 seat allotment result:

Visit AACCC’s official website.

Search and click on the AYUSH NEET UG Seat allotment result on the homepage (when released).

Check and download the seat allotment list/result.

Take a printout of the result for the Counselling process and future needs.

According to the schedule, the AYUSH NEET UG 2022 registration process round 2 began on 1 December 2022. Candidates were able to apply on the official website till 3 pm yesterday (5 December). The choice locking facility was activated on 2 December and closed on 5 December. It was made available for candidates as a one-time measure.

The AYUSH NEET UG counselling Round 3 or mop-up round will begin on 23 December. The Round 3 registration will close at 3 pm on 27 December 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official page and read the schedule above.

