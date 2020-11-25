AYUSH Counselling 2020 for NEET qualified candidates begins tomorrow; register at aaccc.gov.in
Candidates will be required to pay non-refundable registration counselling fees and refundable security money at the time of registration
AYUSH counselling 2020 for NEET qualified candidates will be starting from Thursday, 26 November.
The registration process for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes under the all Indian quota (AIQ) will start by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) on its official website: aaccc.gov.in.
According to a report by Jagran Josh, the last date to register for the first round of AYUSH counselling 2020 is 1 December up to 5 pm. The list of candidates allotted seats in the first round will be released on 4 December and students will have to confirm and take admission between 5 and 12 November.
Steps to register for AYUSH Counselling 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee: aaccc.gov.in.
Step 2: Tap on AYUSH Counselling Registration link on the homepage.
Step 3: Key in all the required details to register.
Step 4: With the registered detail, login in and complete the application.
Step 5: Upload all the documents in the relevant format and provide all the details correctly.
Reservation of seats under PH category has been increased from 3 percent to 5 percent this year.
According to a report by NDTV, the second round of AYUSH counselling will start on 22 December. The result of the second will be declared on 30 December.
Registration for AYUSH counselling 2020 mop-up round will begin from 13 January.
The result will be declared on 20 January.
