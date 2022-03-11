APPSC 2022: Registrations for PGT recruitment to conclude at psc.ap.gov.in, check notification here
Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total of 77 Post Graduate Teacher posts.
The deadline to register for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) vacancies for various subjects under Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) ends today, 11 March. Those who are interested can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at psc.ap.gov.in till 4 pm.
Find the official notice here.
Check steps to apply for APPSC PGT recruitment 2022:
Step 1: Go to the portal website at psc.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Search and click on “One Time Registration” that is available on the homepage
Step 3: Candidates need to register and login to their profile and also apply for the post
Step 4: Once the form opens, fill up the details and upload the required documents correctly
Step 5: Pay the registration fee and submit the form
Step 6: Also, keep a printout of the same for future use or reference
Below are the vacancy details:
For English: 9 vacancies
For Hindi: 8 posts
For History: 9 openings
For Political Science: 12 posts
For Geography: 10 positions
For Economics: 9 vacancies
For Mathematics: 6 openings
For Physics: 6 posts
For Chemistry: 4 openings
For Biology: 2 posts
For Agriculture: 2 positions
Details on application fee and selection process:
Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) applicants are requested to pay a fee of Rs 150 while for others, the fee is Rs 200.
Candidates who are eligible and shortlisted will have to appear for a written examination that will be followed by viva-voce test. This viva-voce test will be conducted by the State Commission at Itanagar on the basis of which the final selection will be confirmed.
For more details on eligibility criteria and others, candidates need to read the notification and also keep a check on the official website.
