APPSC 2022: Registrations for PGT recruitment to conclude at psc.ap.gov.in, check notification here

The deadline to register for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) vacancies for various subjects under Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) ends today, 11 March. Those who are interested can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at psc.ap.gov.in till 4 pm.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total of 77 Post Graduate Teacher posts.

Find the official notice here.

Check steps to apply for APPSC PGT recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the portal website at psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on “One Time Registration” that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to register and login to their profile and also apply for the post

Step 4: Once the form opens, fill up the details and upload the required documents correctly

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and submit the form

Step 6: Also, keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Below are the vacancy details:

For English: 9 vacancies

For Hindi: 8 posts

For History: 9 openings

For Political Science: 12 posts

For Geography: 10 positions

For Economics: 9 vacancies

For Mathematics: 6 openings

For Physics: 6 posts

For Chemistry: 4 openings

For Biology: 2 posts

For Agriculture: 2 positions

Details on application fee and selection process:

Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) applicants are requested to pay a fee of Rs 150 while for others, the fee is Rs 200.

Candidates who are eligible and shortlisted will have to appear for a written examination that will be followed by viva-voce test. This viva-voce test will be conducted by the State Commission at Itanagar on the basis of which the final selection will be confirmed.

For more details on eligibility criteria and others, candidates need to read the notification and also keep a check on the official website.

