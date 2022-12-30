Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will issue the hall tickets for the Group-I Services preliminary exam 2022 on 31 December. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official web portal at psc.ap.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 92 vacancies. A notice regarding the release of the admit card was issued mentioning that the district-wise venue lists also be released on the website. The candidates are advised to download the Hall Tickets in advance and read the Guidelines and Instructions once the admit cards are released. The APPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 8 January 2023, from 10 AM to 12 Noon (Paper-1) and 2 to 4 PM (Paper-2) at 18 district centres in the state.

What are the steps to download APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Visit the ‘Download Hall ticket’ section.

Step 3: Fill in the User ID, Password and Captcha to login.

Step 4: The APPSC Group 1 admit card will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the APPSC admit card.

Here is the official notice on the APPSC Group 1 hall ticket release.

Candidates should keep a check on the APPSC website for all updates related to the Group 1 preliminary exam.

