APPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Agriculture Development Officer at appsc.gov.in; details here

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO). Candidates who are interested and suitable for the vacancies can apply on the official website at appsc.gov.in.

Those applying should note that the deadline to register for Agriculture Development Officer recruitment is 4 pm on 5 September 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the APPSC aims to fill up a total of eight vacancies in the Department of Agriculture.

Here are a few steps to apply for APPSC ADO Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official page of APPSC at appsc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link that reads - “One Time Registration” on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Register and log in to your profile. Then, apply for the ADO recruitment.

Step 4: To complete the process, fill up all the details and upload the required documents as asked.

Step 5: Pay the APPSC ADO application fee.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the ADO application form for future reference.

Before applying for the post, candidates must read the official recruitment notification. Find the notice here.

Check details on eligibility criteria, application fee, and selection process:

Aspirants who are applying for the Agriculture Development Officer vacancies should be between 21 and 32 years as of 5 September this year. However, for Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (APST), there is a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit.

Candidates should also hold a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Agriculture from any recognised University accredited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Applicants belonging to the APST category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while others have to pay Rs 150 as the required fee.

Aspirants will be required to undertake a written exam. Following this, the shortlisted candidates will be invited for an Interview/VivaVoce round.

