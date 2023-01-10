The provisional answer key for Group-I Services Preliminary Exam 2022 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Candidates are able to view and download the answer keys from the official website of APPSC – psc.ap.gov.in/(S(1hcbqvdoufftr1tuhpkrwlmj))/Default.aspx. The objections can be raised from 11 to 13 January, 2023. Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100 for each challenge. The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive intends to fill a total of 92 vacancies. If a candidate wishes to file objections on any question or key, then he/she can do that in the prescribed format available on the commission’s website.

The candidates are required to mention the question number as mentioned in the initial key, paper and topic wise. If an applicant doesn’t do that, then the objections won’t be considered. It should be noted that the objections are not going to be entertained via WhatsApp, SMS, post, phone, individual submission, or any mode. The objections received after the due date won’t be considered. If the objection raised is genuine, which is sustained in the final analysis, the amount is going to be reimbursed to the candidate.

APPSC Group 1 answer key 2022: Steps for downloading

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of APPSC, click on “Keys and Objections”.

Step 2: Then, proceed by clicking on the Group 1 answer key link.

Step 3: After this, the answer key will be presented on your device’s screen.

Step 4: Go through it, download and also take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly download the answer keys by clicking on these links mentioned below:

https://psc.ap.gov.in/Documents/KEYS/28_2022/InitialKeys/GS-1G-101%20Initial%20key.pdf

https://psc.ap.gov.in/Documents/KEYS/28_2022/InitialKeys/GS-1G-100%20Initial%20key.pdf

The screening test for the posts of Group-I Services was held on 8 January. The screening test comprised Paper-I General Studies and Paper-II General Aptitude. The Paper-I was held from 10 AM to 12 PM and the Paper-II was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam took place at 297 venues across 18 Districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The Paper-I syllabus comprised History and Culture, Social Justice and International relations, Constitution polity, Indian and Andhra Pradesh Economy and Planning and Geography. The Paper-II contained Administrative, Psychological Abilities, General Mental Ability, Science and Technologies Current events of Regional, National and International importance.

